იმედი მაქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი მალე ეწვევა საქართველოს – ზურაბიშვილი

საქართველოს პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაციის ცნობით, პრეზიდენტ სალომე ზურაბიშვილსა და შეერთებული შტატების სახელმწიფო მდივანს, ენტონი ბლინკენს შორის 3 მარტს სატელეფონო საუბარი შედგა.

ენტონი ბლინკენი ტვიტერზე წერს:

Spoke with President @Zourabichvili_S to thank her for the people of Georgia’s support for Ukraine and to underscore the firm U.S. commitment to both Ukraine and Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

სალომე ზურაბიშვილი კი წერს, რომ იმედი აქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი უახლოეს მომავალში ეწვევა საქართველოს.

Great 📞 with @SecBlinken.Concurred in our mutual support for 🇺🇦. Appreciate the resolute support of our 🇺🇸 partner to our territorial integrity, security in challenging times

Thanks to @POTUS for supporting #NationalAccordProcess. Hope for Sec Blinken visit to 🇬🇪 in near future

— Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 3, 2022