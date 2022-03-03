ახალი ამბები

იმედი მაქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი მალე ეწვევა საქართველოს – ზურაბიშვილი

3 მარტი, 2022 • 103
იმედი მაქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი მალე ეწვევა საქართველოს – ზურაბიშვილი

საქართველოს პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაციის ცნობით, პრეზიდენტ სალომე ზურაბიშვილსა და შეერთებული შტატების სახელმწიფო მდივანს, ენტონი ბლინკენს შორის 3 მარტს სატელეფონო საუბარი შედგა.

ენტონი ბლინკენი ტვიტერზე წერს:

„ვესაუბრე პრეზიდენტ ზურაბიშვილს, რათა მადლობა გადაეხადა ქართველი ხალხის მხარდაჭერისთვის უკრაინის მიმართა და რათა ხაზი გამესვა შეერთებული შტატების მტკიცე მხარდაჭერისთვის უკრაინისა და საქართველოს სუვერენიტეტისა და ტერიტორიული მთლიანობის მიმართ“.

სალომე ზურაბიშვილი კი წერს, რომ იმედი აქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი უახლოეს მომავალში ეწვევა საქართველოს.

სატელეფონო საუბრის შესახებ ინფორმაციას ავრცელებს სახელმწიფო დეპარტამენტის სპიკერი ნედ პრაისიც.

მასალების გადაბეჭდვის წესი

რუსული ოპოზიციური არხი „დოჟდი“ დროებით წყვეტს მაუწყებლობას

ლიბერთი გადმოიბარებს ვითიბის მცირე და საშუალო ბიზნესის პორტფელს

რუსეთ-უკრაინის მოლაპარაკებების მეორე რაუნდი დაიწყო

კადიროვი აზოვისა და დუდაევის ბატალიონის მეთაურების მოკვლისთვის ჯილდოს აწესებს

ბლინკენის მადლობა პრეზიდენტს „პირადი, მტკიცე მხარდაჭერისთვის“ უკრაინის მიმართ 03.03.2022
ბლინკენის მადლობა პრეზიდენტს „პირადი, მტკიცე მხარდაჭერისთვის“ უკრაინის მიმართ
იმედი მაქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი მალე ეწვევა საქართველოს – ზურაბიშვილი 03.03.2022
იმედი მაქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი მალე ეწვევა საქართველოს – ზურაბიშვილი
4 მარტს ზელენსკი ქართველებს მიმართავს, ეკრანი პარლამენტის წინ დამონტაჟდება – საღინაძე 03.03.2022
4 მარტს ზელენსკი ქართველებს მიმართავს, ეკრანი პარლამენტის წინ დამონტაჟდება – საღინაძე
ოდესის სანაპიროსთან ესტონური სატვირთო გემი ჩაიძირა – FT 03.03.2022
ოდესის სანაპიროსთან ესტონური სატვირთო გემი ჩაიძირა – FT
მოლაპარაკებებში სასურველ შედეგს ვერ მივაღწიეთ, მაგრამ შევთანხმდით კორიდორებზე – პოდოლიაკი 03.03.2022
მოლაპარაკებებში სასურველ შედეგს ვერ მივაღწიეთ, მაგრამ შევთანხმდით კორიდორებზე – პოდოლიაკი
დაღუპული ჯარისკაცების ოჯახები 65 ათას დოლარს მიიღებენ – პუტინი 03.03.2022
დაღუპული ჯარისკაცების ოჯახები 65 ათას დოლარს მიიღებენ – პუტინი
ხვიჩა კვარაცხელია „როტორთან“ მატჩში „რუბინის“ ძირითადშია 03.03.2022
ხვიჩა კვარაცხელია „როტორთან“ მატჩში „რუბინის“ ძირითადშია
დამიჯექი მოლაპარაკებებზე, ოღონდ არა 30 მეტრზე, როგორც მაკრონთან – ზელენსკი პუტინს 03.03.2022
დამიჯექი მოლაპარაკებებზე, ოღონდ არა 30 მეტრზე, როგორც მაკრონთან – ზელენსკი პუტინს