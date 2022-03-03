იმედი მაქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი მალე ეწვევა საქართველოს – ზურაბიშვილი

საქართველოს პრეზიდენტის ადმინისტრაციის ცნობით, პრეზიდენტ სალომე ზურაბიშვილსა და შეერთებული შტატების სახელმწიფო მდივანს, ენტონი ბლინკენს შორის 3 მარტს სატელეფონო საუბარი შედგა.
ენტონი ბლინკენი ტვიტერზე წერს:
„ვესაუბრე პრეზიდენტ ზურაბიშვილს, რათა მადლობა გადაეხადა ქართველი ხალხის მხარდაჭერისთვის უკრაინის მიმართა და რათა ხაზი გამესვა შეერთებული შტატების მტკიცე მხარდაჭერისთვის უკრაინისა და საქართველოს სუვერენიტეტისა და ტერიტორიული მთლიანობის მიმართ“.
Spoke with President @Zourabichvili_S to thank her for the people of Georgia’s support for Ukraine and to underscore the firm U.S. commitment to both Ukraine and Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2022
სალომე ზურაბიშვილი კი წერს, რომ იმედი აქვს, ენტონი ბლინკენი უახლოეს მომავალში ეწვევა საქართველოს.
Great 📞 with @SecBlinken.Concurred in our mutual support for 🇺🇦. Appreciate the resolute support of our 🇺🇸 partner to our territorial integrity, security in challenging times
Thanks to @POTUS for supporting #NationalAccordProcess. Hope for Sec Blinken visit to 🇬🇪 in near future
— Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 3, 2022
სატელეფონო საუბრის შესახებ ინფორმაციას ავრცელებს სახელმწიფო დეპარტამენტის სპიკერი ნედ პრაისიც.
.@SecBlinken and Georgian President @Zourabichvili_S discussed Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine, as well as Russia’s continuing occupation of Georgia. We appreciate the people of Georgia’s support for Ukraine. https://t.co/JeG1SzFyRO
— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 3, 2022