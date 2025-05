Since the illegal seizure of the Georgian state in October against the will of the freedom-loving Georgian people, the criminal Ivanishvili cabal has:

– Spread daily anti-American propaganda

– Accused President Trump of corruption

– Kicked out US companies in favor of the CCP

— Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) May 14, 2025