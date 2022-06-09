ევროკავშირის მისიების ხელმძღვანელები გამყოფ ხაზთან იმყოფებოდნენ

დღეს, 9 ივნისს, ევროკავშირის 14 ქვეყნის მისიის ხელმძღვანელი გამყოფ ხაზთან მიმდებარე სოფლებში იმყოფებოდა. ვიზიტის ამსახველი ინფორმაცია ევროკავშირის სადამკვირვებლო მისიის twitter-ზე გამოქვეყნდა.

Today, @EUMMGeorgia_HoM Marek Szczygieł is hosting a delegation with 14 Heads of Mission of EU Member States to Georgia to the ABL with South Ossetia. In Odzisi, he emphasised how the closure of the crossing point has been detrimental to local populations’ freedom of movement. pic.twitter.com/tNytDUePXv

