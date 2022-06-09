ახალი ამბებისამხრეთ კავკასიის ამბები

ევროკავშირის მისიების ხელმძღვანელები გამყოფ ხაზთან იმყოფებოდნენ

9 ივნისი, 2022
ევროკავშირის მისიების ხელმძღვანელები გამყოფ ხაზთან იმყოფებოდნენ

დღეს, 9 ივნისს, ევროკავშირის 14 ქვეყნის მისიის ხელმძღვანელი გამყოფ ხაზთან მიმდებარე სოფლებში იმყოფებოდა. ვიზიტის ამსახველი ინფორმაცია ევროკავშირის სადამკვირვებლო მისიის twitter-ზე გამოქვეყნდა.

ოფიციალური ცნობით, ვიზიტის დროს ევროკავშირის წარმომადგენელები გაეცნენ უსაფრთხოებასთან დაკავშირებულ სიტუაციას  და “ბორდერიზაციით” გამოწვეულ ნეგატიურ შედეგებს გადაადგილების თავისუფლებასა და ადგილობრივი მოსახლეობის უფლებებზე.

ცდილობენ მთავარ გზავნილად [ივანიშვილის] სანქცირების და [სააკაშვილის] პატიმრობის წარმოჩენას – გახარია რეზოლუციაზე 09.06.2022
აზერბაიჯანში პრაიდის თვეს პირველად აღნიშნავენ – აქტივისტები 09.06.2022
ხელფასი 62 000 გაქვთ, სესხში 55 000 გადაიხადეთ. 400 ლარზე ცხოვრობთ? – ხაბეიშვილი ბურჭულაძეს 09.06.2022
20 ივნისს რუსთაველზე – მელია აქციას უერთდება 09.06.2022
მიეცით კანდიდატობა უკრაინა-მოლდოვას, იმუშავეთ, რომ საქართველოსაც მიენიჭოს – პოლიტიკური ჯგუფების ლიდერები 09.06.2022
თავდაცვის მინისტრს პარლამენტში ჰკითხეს, რატომ არ კრძალავენ უკრაინაში დაღუპულ ქართველ მებრძოლებს ძმათა სასაფლაოზე 09.06.2022
დეპუტატი თავდაცვის მინისტრის მოადგილეს შვილის სასარგებლოდ ნეპოტიზმში ადანაშაულებს 09.06.2022
უკრაინის მხარეს მებრძოლ 3 უცხოელს დონეცკში სიკვდილით დასჯა მიუსაჯეს 09.06.2022
