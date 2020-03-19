სომხეთში COVID-19 უკვე 122 პირს დაუდასტურდა

19 მარტის ბოლო მონაცემებით, სომხეთში ახალი კორონავირუსი 122 ადამიანს უდასტურდება. მათგან ერთი გაწერილია.
სომხეთში 16 მარტიდან კორონავირუსთან საბრძოლველად საგანგებო მდგომარეობაა გამოაცხადებული. ყველა საგანმანათლებო დაწესებულება დახურულია. საზღვრები ჩაკეტილია.
ოფიციალური ინფორმაციით, 94 პაციენტი პირველი და მეორე პაციენტების კონტაქტები არიან.
As of March 19, 2:00 PM, 8 more cases have been confirmed. In total, there are 122 cases of coronavirus in Armenia with 1 recovery. The results of the epidemiological analysis data show that 106 cases are related to the two primary sources. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7eqiwYnPjB
— Ministry of Health (@MinHealth_Arm) March 19, 2020
მთავრობა მოქალაქეებს სახლში დარჩენისკენ მოუწოდებს. ჯანდაცვის მინისტრმა არტურ ტოროსიანმა გააზიარა ფოტო, რომელზეც გამოსახულია ექიმი, წარწერით:
„ჩვენ თქვენ გამო ვრჩებით სამსახურში. დარჩით სახლებში ჩვენ გამო“.
“We stayed at work for you. Stay at home for us.”
Minister of Health @AToros_Official shares a photo of a doctor working at Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qMsqEf4n7K
— Ministry of Health (@MinHealth_Arm) March 18, 2020