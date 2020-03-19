slideshow, ახალი ამბები
- 19.03.2020

სომხეთში COVID-19 უკვე 122 პირს დაუდასტურდა

19 მარტის ბოლო მონაცემებით, სომხეთში ახალი კორონავირუსი 122 ადამიანს უდასტურდება. მათგან ერთი გაწერილია.

სომხეთში 16 მარტიდან კორონავირუსთან საბრძოლველად საგანგებო მდგომარეობაა გამოაცხადებული. ყველა საგანმანათლებო დაწესებულება დახურულია. საზღვრები ჩაკეტილია.

ოფიციალური ინფორმაციით, 94 პაციენტი პირველი და მეორე პაციენტების კონტაქტები არიან.

მთავრობა მოქალაქეებს სახლში დარჩენისკენ მოუწოდებს. ჯანდაცვის მინისტრმა არტურ ტოროსიანმა გააზიარა ფოტო, რომელზეც გამოსახულია ექიმი, წარწერით:

„ჩვენ თქვენ გამო ვრჩებით სამსახურში. დარჩით სახლებში ჩვენ გამო“.

ნეტგაზეთის მასალების სხვა გამოცემებში გადაბეჭდვის წესი
ავტორი
ლუკა პერტაია - „ნეტგაზეთის“ რეპორტიორი 2018 წლის სექტემბრიდან. მობ.: 995 555 223 568; ელ-ფოსტა: lukapertaia@gmail.com

    • ამავე თემაზე

    კომენტარები სტატიაზე