Arrivederci ბარსა – გახარებული რომაელების ემოციები [ფოტო]

იტალიურმა რომამ ბარსელონას 3-0 მოუგო და ჩემპიონთა ლიგის ნახევარფინალში გავიდა. მეოთხედფინალური დაპირისპირების პირველი მატჩი რომას ბარსელონაში 4-1 ჰქონდა წაგებული. რომა სტუმრად გატანილი გოლის უპირატესობით ჩემპიონთა ლიგის ნახევარფინალში ითამაშებს. გთავაზობთ გახარებული რომაელების ემოციებს მატჩის შემდეგ.
epa06660299 Roma’s Kostas Manolas (3-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
epa06660384 AS Roma supporters during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
epa06660292 Roma’s Kostas Manolas (L) celebrates with teammate Cengiz Under after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
epa06660315 Roma players celebrate the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
epa06660334 Roma’s Kostas Manolas (3-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
epa06660343 Roma’s Kostas Manolas (C) celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
epa06660354 Roma’s Daniele De Rossi (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
epa06660342 Roma’s Kostas Manolas (L) celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI