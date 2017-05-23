ოთახიმანჩესტერისთვის – როგორ გაერთიანდნენ მანჩესტერელები აფეთქების შემდეგ

მანჩესტერის არენაზე მომხდარი აფეთქების შემდეგ, რომელსაც მსხპერლი მოჰყვა, ადგილობრივი მაცხოვრებლები მობილიზდნენ და სოციალურ ქსელ “თვითერზე” კამპანია #ოთახიმანჩესტერისთვის (#roomformanchester) წამოიწყეს.

კამპანიის მიზანია, რომ სხვა რეგიონებიდან მანჩესტერში ჩამოსულ ადამიანებს, რომლებიც კონცერტს ესწრებოდნენ და შინ ვერ ბრუნდებიან, ღამის გასათევად საკუთარი ბინა შესთავაზონ.

მანჩესტერის არენაზე კონცერტის დროს აფეთქება მოხდა, რასაც ადამიანების სიცოცხლე ემსხვერპლა. BBC-ის ცნობით, დაიღუპა 19 და დაშავდა 50 ადამიანი. ასევე BBC იუწყება, რომ აფეთქება ადგილობრივი დროით 22:35 საათზე მოხდა, როდესაც არენაზე მომღერალ არიანა გრანდის კონცერტი მიმდინარეობდა.

ინციდენტის შემდეგ დაიკეტა რკინიგზის ვაგზალი, რის გამოც ათი ათასობით ადამიანი სახლში ვერ ბრუნდება და ღამე ქუჩაში გაათიეს.

If you’re stranded in #Manchester tonight please follow the #roomformanchester hashtag for assistance — Gaydio (@Gaydio) May 22, 2017

Phone Nos. for Holiday Inn Hotel Manchester who have 60+ youngsters 01618369600 08715278744 07896711298#roomformanchester#ManchesterArena — Vegan & Fabulous!!! (@Jen4DaAnimals) May 23, 2017

Anyone needing a lift/place to stay from the Manchester Arena, tweet #roomformanchester Retweet and get this trending to help. — Cal (@Panayisalad) May 22, 2017

@MENnewsdesk I have a sofa, floor, blankets and tea, 5 minutes from Arena for anyone in need #RoomForManchester — Rebecca Topham (@rebeccatophamx) May 23, 2017

If you need a bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. – I’m 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they’re open! #RoomForManchester — Rachel Ellis (@rachelkellis) May 22, 2017

#roomformanchester we have a spare double bed and two sofas available if anybody needs a place tonight. Salford area, 5 min taxi from arena — Jesy (@iamjesyrae) May 22, 2017

Let me know if you know anyone who is stuck in manchester spare room near Victoria #roomformanchester — lyd (@LydiaJowles) May 22, 2017

We have a some room at our apartment if anyone needs somewhere to stay #roomformanchester #Manchester #ManchesterArena https://t.co/e6iQSxY0aI — Melissa Johns (@Melissa_Clare_J) May 22, 2017

If you can’t get home or are stuck, I’m 20 minutes outside the centre of Manchester. Please let me know if you need a bed #RoomForManchester — Anoushka 🦄 (@AnoushkaLoves) May 22, 2017

If anyone in Manchester needs somewhere to sit until they find a safe way home, you’re more than welcome to my flat #roomformanchester — Charl Marx (@charleylamble) May 22, 2017



აფეთქებას გამოეხმაურა გაერთიანებული სამეფოს პრემიერმინისტრი. პოლიცია სავარაუდო ტერორისტული აქტის მოწყობის ვერსიის მიმართულებით მუშაობს.