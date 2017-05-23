აქეთქება მანჩესტერში. 22.05.2017 ფოტო: EPA/NIGEL RODDIS
- 23.05.2017

#ოთახიმანჩესტერისთვის – როგორ გაერთიანდნენ მანჩესტერელები აფეთქების შემდეგ

მანჩესტერის არენაზე მომხდარი აფეთქების შემდეგ, რომელსაც მსხპერლი მოჰყვა, ადგილობრივი მაცხოვრებლები მობილიზდნენ და სოციალურ ქსელ “თვითერზე” კამპანია #ოთახიმანჩესტერისთვის (#roomformanchester) წამოიწყეს.

კამპანიის მიზანია, რომ სხვა რეგიონებიდან მანჩესტერში ჩამოსულ ადამიანებს, რომლებიც კონცერტს ესწრებოდნენ და შინ ვერ ბრუნდებიან, ღამის გასათევად საკუთარი ბინა შესთავაზონ.

მანჩესტერის არენაზე კონცერტის დროს აფეთქება მოხდა, რასაც ადამიანების სიცოცხლე ემსხვერპლა. BBC-ის ცნობით, დაიღუპა 19 და დაშავდა 50 ადამიანი. ასევე BBC იუწყება,  რომ აფეთქება ადგილობრივი დროით 22:35 საათზე მოხდა, როდესაც არენაზე მომღერალ არიანა გრანდის კონცერტი მიმდინარეობდა.

ინციდენტის შემდეგ დაიკეტა რკინიგზის ვაგზალი, რის გამოც ათი ათასობით ადამიანი სახლში ვერ ბრუნდება და ღამე ქუჩაში გაათიეს.


აფეთქებას გამოეხმაურა გაერთიანებული სამეფოს პრემიერმინისტრი. პოლიცია სავარაუდო ტერორისტული აქტის მოწყობის ვერსიის მიმართულებით მუშაობს.

